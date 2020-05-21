Kendall Jenner Agrees to Pay $90,000 in Fyre Festival Lawsuit

Wonder what she was gonna do with that $90,000 … Photo: Richard Young/Shutterstock

Sometimes it pays to do spon-con, and other times, you pay for it. Kendall Jenner is learning that the hard way. The model and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has reached a settlement in a lawsuit related to her promoting Fyre Festival in a since-deleted Instagram post, per Entertainment Tonight﻿. The second-least-rich Kardashian-Jenner (yes, in front of Rob) has agreed to pay $90,000 to Fyre Festival’s court-appointed bankruptcy trustee, who is seeking the recovery of money paid to talent agencies, performers, vendors, and others involved in the marketing and ultimate failure of the festival. Emily Ratajkowski, Migos, Blink-182, and more were also hit with lawsuits. The suit claims that Jenner was paid $275,000 to post about Fyre Festival and convince her followers it “would be filled with famous models on an exotic private island with ‘first-class culinary experiences and a luxury atmosphere.’” It also alleges that she “intentionally [led] certain members of the public and ticket purchasers to believe” Kanye West would be performing at the event with the tweet “So hyped to announce my G.O.O.D. Music Family as the first headliners for @fyrefestival. Use my promo code KJONFYRE for the next 24 hours to get on the list for the artists and talents afterparty on Fyre Cay.” The filing states that Jenner “did not indicate to the public that she was paid to promote the Festival.” Fyre Festival’s orchestrator, Billy McFarland, is currently serving a 6-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to two counts of wire fraud. Three years later, we hope Kendall Jenner has learned her lesson, and if she hasn’t, at least big sis Kim knows criminal law.