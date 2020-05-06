Kevin Spacey: I, Too, Have Lost Work

Photo: YouTube

For the last two Christmases, Kevin Spacey has logged on to post bizarro season’s greetings, so you didn’t think we’d make it through quarantine without hearing from the disgraced actor, did you? Per the Wrap, on March 29, Spacey addressed a German business conference called Bits & Pretzels, using the opportunity to lament the widespread unemployment due to the virus, and comparing it to his own loss of work due to sexual-assault allegations that surfaced in 2017. “I don’t think it will come as a surprise for anyone that my world completely changed in the fall of 2017. My job, my relationships, and my standing in my own industry were gone in just a matter of hours,” Spacey said. “And so while we may have found ourselves in similar situations albeit for very different reasons, I still feel that some of the emotional struggles are very much the same. And so I do have empathy for what it feels like to suddenly be told that you can’t go back to work, or that you might lose your job, and it’s a situation you have absolutely no control over.” Hmm. “Absolutely no control” sure is a weird way of saying a felony sexual-assault charge and allegations of assault made by 30 individuals between 1983 and 2017.

The Bits & Pretzels address marks the first time Spacey has addressed the public not in character as Frank Underwood since the allegations were made public. Spacey finishes his talk by referencing one of his most famous movies: He has finally begun following the advice of the American Beauty tagline and will “look closer” at his life and how he defines himself. Enough!