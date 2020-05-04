Well hello, let’s celebrate this. The new Billboard Hot 100 marks the first No. 1 song for Kid Cudi in his decade-plus career. “The Scotts,” Cudi’s latest collaboration with Travis Scott, rocketed to a No. 1 debut. It dislodged the Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” once more, after Drake’s shameless TikTok hit “Toosie Slide” swapped places at the top for a week. The Weeknd is at No. 2 and Drake is at No. 3 on this week’s chart, with Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” jumping to No. 4 from No. 14 after Beyoncé hopped on the remix. It’s Megan’s first top-ten hit, after last year’s “Hot Girl Summer” peaked at No. 11. “THIS MEANS SO MUCH TO ME!!!” Kid Cudi tweeted. “IVE BEEN IN THIS GAME FOR 12 YEARS AND I FINALLY DID THIS W MY MUTHAFUCKIN BROTHER!” Meanwhile, Megan wrote on Instagram, “I really want to cry right now like oh my god !!!! … Thank you @beyonce ! I’m just happy to be here man 😭.” How’s this for some good news?
Kid Cudi Gets His First Billboard No. 1 While Megan Thee Stallion Cracks Top 10
Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Getty Images