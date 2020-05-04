Kid Cudi Gets His First Billboard No. 1 While Megan Thee Stallion Cracks Top 10

View this post on Instagram

I really want to cry right now like oh my god !!!! This is my first top 10 bitch my first top 5 !!!! Likeeeeee hottiessss we really doing this shit ! We aint never give up we doing everything they said we wouldn’t!!!! I said jwhite give me a beat I can go off on and he did 😭 Thank you @beyonce ! I’m just happy to be here man 😭 THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU !!!!