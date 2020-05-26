Dance, Magic, Dance Because Labyrinth Is Getting a Sequel

Jareth steals your baby brother and gives you this look. WYD? Photo: Jim Henson Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock

Everyone’s favorite trippy puppet fantasy, Jim Henson’s 1986 cult classic Labyrinth, will have a sequel, but is the world ready for the original’s astronomical levels of horniness? We’ll soon find out. Deadline reports that the sequel will be directed by Scott Derrickson, who proved his ability to conjure labyrinthine, overlapping universes when he directed Marvel’s Doctor Strange (before bowing out of that sequel). The original Labyrinth featured elaborate puppetry and effects, but the most mesmerizing effect of all was David Bowie’s performance as the baby-snatching Jareth the Goblin King, aided by his fantastic codpiece. There is no word yet on whether the sequel will follow Jennifer Connelly’s heroine Sarah as an adult, or whether it will focus on different characters. Lisa Henson and Brian Henson are attached to produce, meaning that — as with Netflix’s Dark Crystal prequel — some impressive puppetry will be involved. If you think Baby Yoda and Babu Frik are cute, just wait until you see the Labyrinth Worm.