Lady Gaga Becomes an Honorary Blackpink Member in New Single ‘Sour Candy’

Okay, we’re gonna need choreography, ASAP! Lady Gaga and Blackpink’s highly anticipated, stan Twitter destroying collaboration “Sour Candy” is officially here, a day ahead of Lady Gaga’s sixth album, Chromatica. Gaga enlisted K-pop queens Jennie, Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo for the bilingual dance track. “I’m sour candy / so sweet then I get a little angry, yeah,” Jennie starts off. Who wouldn’t want a taste? The song really leans into the sweet treat theme, with lyrics like “Come unwrap me,” and “Take a bite, take a bite.” When the lyrics can basically all be Instagram captions, you know it’s a good pop song! Club Quarantine (a.k.a your bedroom) is going up tonight. The song dropped early Thursday morning after a leak spread on Twitter overnight. Don’t worry, Blinkies, we won’t tell! Producer BloodPop also teased a snippet of the song, making fans even more ravenous. Earlier in the week, rumors spread that “Sour Candy” would sample “Maneater” by Nelly Furtado, but it was debunked by a producer. Fans have a good reason for being so excited. “Sour Candy” is actually the first glimpse at new Blackpink music fans have gotten in over a year. The girl group returns with a new album in June, giving you just enough time to get obsessed with them. If you see a rabid Blink or Little Monster on the TL today, stay out of their way, “like” their fan cams, and stream “Sour Candy.”
Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Getty Images