Lady Gaga Becomes an Honorary Blackpink Member in New Single ‘Sour Candy’

Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Getty Images

Okay, we’re gonna need choreography, ASAP! Lady Gaga and Blackpink’s highly anticipated, stan Twitter destroying collaboration “Sour Candy” is officially here, a day ahead of Lady Gaga’s sixth album, Chromatica. Gaga enlisted K-pop queens Jennie, Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo for the bilingual dance track. “I’m sour candy / so sweet then I get a little angry, yeah,” Jennie starts off. Who wouldn’t want a taste? The song really leans into the sweet treat theme, with lyrics like “Come unwrap me,” and “Take a bite, take a bite.” When the lyrics can basically all be Instagram captions, you know it’s a good pop song! Club Quarantine (a.k.a your bedroom) is going up tonight. The song dropped early Thursday morning after a leak spread on Twitter overnight. Don’t worry, Blinkies, we won’t tell! Producer BloodPop also teased a snippet of the song, making fans even more ravenous. Earlier in the week, rumors spread that “Sour Candy” would sample “Maneater” by Nelly Furtado, but it was debunked by a producer. Fans have a good reason for being so excited. “Sour Candy” is actually the first glimpse at new Blackpink music fans have gotten in over a year. The girl group returns with a new album in June, giving you just enough time to get obsessed with them. If you see a rabid Blink or Little Monster on the TL today, stay out of their way, “like” their fan cams, and stream “Sour Candy.”