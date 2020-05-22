Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Rain Down Excellence in ‘Rain on Me’ Video

First we were lost in the desert, but now there’s rain. Lady Gaga has released the video for “Rain on Me,” the second song off her new album Chromatica, featuring and co-starring Ariana Grande. The video is a further step into the “world” of Chromatica, as Gaga has described, after her video for the single “Stupid Love” which found Gaga and her dancers having a spacey dance party in the middle of the desert. (And the new song itself is slays, but we’ve known that for 13 hours now.) Gaga’s pink-clad dancers are back, and they meet a group of purple dancers led by Ari during a rainstorm of daggers. Then they do what people tend to do in the world of Chromatica, which is have a dance party.

“She was so open to trying things that she hasn’t done before,” Gaga previously told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe of working with Grande on the video. (Such as, but not limited to, letting her hair down from her signature ponytail.) “It was this beautiful, I think very healing process for me, not necessarily having a female artist that mentored me as I came up.” It’s now down to a little under a week before we find out what else Chromatica has in store on May 29 — unless, of course, anything leaks, and wouldn’t that be unfortunate?