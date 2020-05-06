Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Gets (Another) Release Date

We’re ready to receive, queen. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AT&T

Just when we thought all hope was lost, Lady Gaga has given us something to put on the calendar. Her highly anticipated, long-awaited, once-delayed album Chromatica will finally see the light of day on May 29. “The journey continues,” Gaga tweeted. “You can officially join me on #Chromatica on May 29.” Looks like we’re in for some interplanetary travel, so write that into your empty 2020 planners. The art for Chromatica features Gaga as a futuristic warrior on desolate lands. Killer pop music is apparently a natural resource. The album features collabs with legends from across pop culture, including Elton John, Ariana Grande, and Blackpink, making sure there’s a song for every kind of girl, gay, and they. Lady Gaga and Blood Pop executive produced the album formerly known as LG6, which features 16 songs, three of which are called “Chromatica.” Chromatica was pushed from April 10 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the delay was just one of many mishaps for the album. Single “Stupid Love” was leaked online weeks before it was released. (It did get a shiny music video set on Chromatica, so there was a silver lining.) Later in April, Target accidentally uploaded the track list for the album, revealing Gaga’s major collabs and song titles. If she’s “pregnant with #LG6,” this has been be one chaotic delivery. Assuming that Lady Gaga has done whatever she needs to do to lift this curse, Chromatica will be out May 29.

The journey continues. You can officially join me on #Chromatica on May 29. ⚔️💓 https://t.co/GjJUC3PRWz pic.twitter.com/VFIcMw2JE4 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 6, 2020