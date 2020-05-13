Lilly Singh’s Late-Night Show Renewed at NBC

Lilly Singh on A Little Late. Photo: Scott Angelheart/NBC

Lilly Singh’s new late-night show is sticking around at NBC. The network announced today that it’s handed out a season-two renewal for A Little Late With Lilly Singh, which debuted its first season last September. “Hosting my own late night show and interviewing guests from Malala Yousafzai to Snoop Dogg has been a fun ride for me,” Singh said in a release. “I learned so much during this first year of creating the show from scratch, and I’m excited that A Little Late will return for a second season on NBC.” NBC’s EVP of late-night programming, Katie Hockmeyer, called Singh an “incredible talent” in a statement and said the show has “brought an expanding global audience to NBC and we look forward to another season of her unique showmanship and style.”

Unlike the other late-night shows — which have all pivoted to remote episodes this year due to the pandemic — A Little Late With Lilly Singh’s episodes were taped in advance during a three-month stretch last year beginning in September. It remains to be seen if NBC has the same plan for season two and when the series will return, but considering Singh came to NBC as a successful YouTuber, she already knows a thing or two about how “remote episodes” work.