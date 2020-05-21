Lindsay Lohan and Nancy Meyers Hint At Potential Parent Trap Remake

Photo: Getty Images

Break out the Oreos and peanut butter, because we may have a Parent Trap remake headed our way. Rumors have been swirling for the past week that a reboot of the classic 1998 film starring Lindsay Lohan and Lindsay Lohan may be in the works. On Wednesday May 20, director Nancy Meyers and her two kitchen islands posted a photo of her on the Parent Trap set from the iconic pool scene where Hallie (well Annie as Hallie, technically) grills her father’s new girlfriend, Meredith Grey. “I have some #ParentTrap news to share next week,” wrote Meyers in the caption. “#ItsGoingToBeFun.”

While that was enough to spark a bevy rumors about a reboot, Lindsay Lohan took to Twitter on Thursday evening to further fuel rumors of a reunion by retweeting a Daily Mail article about Meyers’s cryptic Instagram. While it’s clear there is something coming from the Parent Trap cinematic universe, what it is remains a mystery. An HBO Max cast reunion? I’d take it. A Quibi series? No, thank you. A full blown theatrical run and Disney+ release? I hope and pray. Perhaps Dennis Quaid’s real-life fiancé will play his on-screen love interest, and Hallie and Annie will have to team up with Martin, Chessy, and Meredith Blake to take him down. The possibilities are truly endless. Whatever happens, there better be an homage to the late, great Natasha Richardson.