Juice WRLD Says ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ In New Song With Trippie Redd

Photo: FilmMagic/FilmMagic for Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival

Another unreleased song from gone-too-soon rap artist and singer Juice WRLD has been released. On Friday, May 29, “Tell Me You Love Me” a collaboration between the late Juice WRLD and rapper Trippie Redd dropped. “Tell me you love me/ Tell me everything gon’ be ok/Tell me you love me/Tell me you love me and you gon’ stay,” sings Juice WRLD in the refrain. “Bitch I’m a druggie” he says later in the song, seemingly a reference to his complicated and ultimately tragic relationship with drugs. In December of 2019, Juice WRLD died of an accidental overdose at the age of 21. His first posthumous single “Righteous” was released in April. You can listen to Juice WRLD featuring Trippie Redd on “Tell Me You Love Me” below.