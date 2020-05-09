Little Richard, Chief Architect of Rock, Dead at 87

Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Little Richard, one of the most influential figures in the foundation and evolution of rock and roll, has died at the age of 87. His son confirmed the news to Rolling Stone, but said that the cause of his passing was still unknown. With songs such as “Tutti Frutti,” “Good Golly Miss Molly,” “Rip It Up,” and “Long Tall Sally” emerging as hits in the late 1950s, Little Richard’s music quickly became synonymous with his flamboyant piano playing, sexually charged lyrics, and androgynous stage persona. He would go on to alternate between a career as a rock and gospel singer in the following decades, influencing a staggeringly high number of musicians in the process — including the Beatles, Prince, the Rolling Stones, and Elton John. In 1986, Little Richard was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in its inaugural year, and he was also awarded with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammys in 1993.

“I’m very grateful to know that my material is the type of material that entertainers today would like to use,” he once told American Bandstand. “It makes me feel good to know that I’ve been a part of something that is growing and won’t stop, and I got to live in the root that has been planted, and nobody can take it out because it’s down there.” Since news of his death became public, many celebrities have shared condolences on social media.

God bless little Richard one of my all-time musical heroes. Peace and love to all his family. 😎✌️🌟❤️🎵🎶💕☮️ pic.twitter.com/H2lzKbX3tm — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) May 9, 2020

Absolutely heartbroken this morning at also hearing the news of the passing of my bro & friend, the great Little Richard. From our connection through our mutual mentor, Bumps Blackwell, to recording “Money Is” & “Do It To It” for the $ soundtrack, to...https://t.co/jeHNYYobEP pic.twitter.com/aEJEQVuNN9 — Quincy Jones (@QuincyDJones) May 9, 2020

I served soul food brunch to Little Richard every Sunday for a year while waitressing at Aunt Kizzy’s Back Porch in LA. I was a college student. He tipped me a crisp $100 bill each week on a $75 breakfast with friends. This was 30 years ago. Helped me so much. God rest his soul. https://t.co/L0vo1tPdBv — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 9, 2020

MESSAGE FROM IGGY: „Dear Little Richard, thank you, RIP” — Iggy Pop (@IggyPop) May 9, 2020

So sad Little Richard passed away. He married my husband and I. He was really one of the truely great rock and roll singers and one of the rock and roll pioneers. He will be missed💜🙏🏻🌷 — Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) May 9, 2020