Lori Loughlin Tries and Fails to Dismiss Her College Admissions Scam Charges

Photo: JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

While we were all diverting our attention to the coronavirus pandemic, Aunt Becky tried to swoop in with her Get Out of Jail Free Card and pretend nothing ever happened with her alleged college admissions scam. The judge, clearly not a Full House or Hallmark fan, wasn’t having any of it. Per court documents obtained by Variety, Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were denied their bid to throw out charges in the widely publicized Operation Varsity Blues case. Last month, the couple filed a motion to dismiss all of the charges, claiming that government agents engaged in misconduct by coaching William Singer, the scam’s mastermind, to “bend the truth” in recorded conversations in order to implicate the couple and other families for their alleged involvement. Judge Nathaniel Gorton, however, ruled on Friday that there was no evidence to suggest that the agents engaged in misconduct.

“After consideration of the extensive briefing, affidavits and other information provided by the government and defendants,” Gorton ruled, “the Court is satisfied that the government has not lied to or misled the Court.” The couple’s trial is still set to begin in Boston this fall.