George Miller Is Making a Furiosa Prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road

How’d she lose her arm? Mayhap we’ll learn. Photo: Warner Bros.

Vuvalini: It’s not the name of a new pasta recipe by Robert Pattinson. It’s the name of the matriarchal biker clan in Mad Max: Fury Road, which raised Charlize Theron’s character, Imperator Furiosa, before she became the bald baddie we know and love. Now, Furiosa’s backstory will be told in a prequel film that director George Miller has already begun working on, according to the New York Times. Miller confirmed to Kyle Buchanan that it is the next project he would like to work on — after his next film, Three Thousand Years of Longing, is able to finally begin filming — saying, “After we finish it, and hopefully everything settles down with the pandemic, we’ll see what the world allows us to do with Furiosa.” The Times reports that Miller had already begun holding auditions for a 20-something Furiosa, with Miller adding, “For the longest time, I thought we could just use CG de-aging on Charlize, but I don’t think we’re nearly there yet.” Miller cites the “uncanny valley” effect of The Irishman in his decision to recast, which is fair enough. Production designer Colin Gibson told the Times that even more cool vehicles will be in this next installment of the Mad Max franchise. Some people will be excited about young-Furiosa casting speculation. Others will be excited about crazy new cars. We’re personally picturing Ana de Armas topping a massive inverted Cybertruck with Doof Warrior strapped to the front. That would be Valhalla.