Photo: NurPhoto via Getty Images

One day after Arkansas concert venue TempleLive announced its first “socially distant” concert, it seems the floodgates regarding “socially distant concerts” have opened in the U.S. Consequence of Sound reports that electronic musician and YouTuber Marc Ribellet is embarking on the first-ever drive in concert tour of the U.S. Taking a page from Denmark, Ribellet’s seven date tour beginning in June will take Ribellet to North Carolina, Texas, Kansas, and Oklahoma. Instead of a traditional opening act, each concert will screen short films for the concert goers watching along from the safety of their cars. Attendees will apparently be able to buy merchandise and food, although details as to how they’ll be able to do so while still practicing social distance have yet to be specified. A portion of the tour’s proceeds will be donated to GlobalGiving Coronavirus Relief Fund. The dates for Rebillet’s drive in concert are below, with specific venue information still forthcoming. Welcome to the future of concerts?

Marc Rebillet’s “Drive-In Concert Tour” 2020 Dates:

06/11 – Charlotte, NC

06/18 – Kansas City, KS

06/20 – Tulsa, OK

06/25 – Fort Worth, TX

06/26 – Fort Worth, TX

07/02 – Houston, TX

07/03 – Houston, TX