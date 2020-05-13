Mary-Kate Olsen Wants a Divorce But Is Stuck in Quarantine

Photo: Andrew H Walker/WWD/Shutterstock

Pack your bowls of cigarettes and go! TMZ is reporting that Mary-Kate Olsen is divorcing her husband of nearly five years years, Pierre Olivier Sarkozy. Per TMZ: “Mary-Kate says her attorneys got an email from her husband Pierre Olivier Sarkozy’s attorneys this week giving her a May 18 deadline to get her stuff out of their NYC apartment. She claims Pierre is trying to force her out, because he terminated their lease without her knowledge.” Due to social-distancing guidelines enforced by the city’s government, however, MK says she can’t meet Monday’s deadline to vacate. The emergency divorce filing will protect the property. Olsen initially signed a petition for divorce on April 17, but nonemergency divorce filings were not being accepted due to coronavirus shutdowns. Olsen and Sarkozy began dating in 2012. Puff, puff, pass me that pen!