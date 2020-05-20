Look Who’s Starring in Machine Gun Kelly’s New Music Video

We’ve spent the past few days wondering if Megan Fox was waking up next to Machine Gun Kelly in quarantine. And even if MGK’s new video for “Bloody Valentine” doesn’t quite answer that question, it does show Megan Fox waking up next to Machine Gun Kelly, and that’s enough to fuel some continued speculation. Fox joins her Midnight in the Switchgrass co-star in the video for his new single, in which the actress plays a dominant girlfriend who (spoiler alert) eventually electrocutes her boyfriend in the bathtub. “I’m calling you girlfriend, what the fuck?” Kelly sings to Fox in the video, leaving us to wonder if he means Megan Fox, or Megan Fox’s music-video character, who is also Megan Fox.

The video comes days after Brian Austin Green confirmed his split from Fox, who was seen out with MGK last week. “She said, ‘I realized when I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself, and I liked myself better during that experience and I think that might be something worth trying for me,’” Green explained on his podcast …With Brian Austin Green, and insisted that Fox and Kelly are only friends. Green and Fox had been “trying” to live apart since late in 2019, Green said — and at least onscreen now, Fox and Kelly look like they’re trying to live together.