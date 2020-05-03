Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reportedly Agree to Tell-All Biography

Photo: Getty Images

Forget about the adorable elephant documentary, this is the juicy stuff we’ve been waiting for. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are now more than a month into their unceremonious exit from the British royal family, have reportedly cooperated with journalists who penned a tell-all biography about their new life. Deadline reports that Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, secured an interview with the couple just before they left the United Kingdom for sunnier pastures in Canada (and now Los Angeles). The book, set for an August 20 release, is teased as going “beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan’s life together,” in addition to getting participation “of those closest to the couple.” Our hearts say it’s a cooing baby Archie, but our minds say Meghan’s yogi momma.