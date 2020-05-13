Melissa Etheridge’s Son, Beckett Cypher, Dies At 21

Melissa and Beckett in 2011. Photo: WireImage

Beckett Cypher, Melissa Etheridge’s son with former partner Julie Cypher, has died of causes related to opioid addiction. He was 21. Etheridge’s team announced Cypher’s death on Wednesday evening via her official Twitter account. “We’re sad to inform you that Melissa’s son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today,” the tweet read.

The singer-songwriter and Cypher had two children together - a daughter Bailey, in 1997, and son, Beckett, in November of the following year. Both children were born to Cypher via artificial insemination, and their biological father was later revealed to be singer-songwriter David Crosby. Etheridge is also mother to 13-year old twins, son Miller and daughter, Johnnie from her relationship with former partner Tammy Lynn Michaels. On Wednesday night, Etheridge took to social media to share a touching tribute to Beckett:

Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction. My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today. He will be missed by those who loved him, his family and friends. My heart is broken. I am grateful for those who have reached out with condolences and I feel their love and sincere grief. We struggle with what else we could have done to save him, and in the end we know he is out of the pain now. I will sing again, soon. It has always healed me.

We’re sad to inform you that Melissa’s son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today. - #TeamME — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) May 13, 2020