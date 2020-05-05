Mick Jagger Is Doing Just Fine With His Quarantine Sheep Pals

We’re all mentally quarantining ourselves in a French countryside estate with a bunch of livestock, right? Ideally built during the Napoleonic era? Well, Mick Jagger certainly is, and he had enough free time to send a little dispatch to The Tonight Show about what he and his stylish hat have been up to since March. He’s strumming on a guitar without a care in the world. He’s hanging out with his new sheep pals, who are pretty much cute stand-ins for Keith Richards, Ronnie Woods, and Charlie Watts. He’s chastised into stubbing out his ciggy in favor of light exercise. He’s inspired us to try to learn something useful, like maybe mastering the art of animal husbandry.

