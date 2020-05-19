Those of us who tragically don’t have tens of thousands of dollars to spend on movie memorabilia have been on the outside looking in on A24’s prop auction, like Arno looking through the glass at KMH Gems & Jewelry. The movie distributor put props and costumes up for auction in April to support the FDNY Foundation, Food Bank for NYC, NYC Health + Hospitals, and the Queens Community House, and we at Vulture had our eyes on one item in particular: the 10,000-silk-flower May Queen gown worn by Florence Pugh in Midsommar. Not surprisingly, our bid of zero dollars has been bested, by none other than the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, for $65,000. Variety reports that “the organization behind the Oscars was the highest bidder in an auction held by A24, with proceeds going to coronavirus relief efforts.” While we certainly feel for bidders like Ariana Grande and Halsey, who expressed interest in the dress, we’re hoping the Academy’s winning bid means that the gown will now be enshrined in the museum, open for public admiration and photo ops forevermore. To all the big rollers out there: gems like Idina Menzel’s Bat Mitzvah dress in Uncut Gems and the mermaid Robert Pattinson whacks off to in The Lighthouse are still available.
Skål! The Academy Wins Midsommar’s May Queen Gown With $65,000 Bid
Our faces when we lost our imaginary bid. Photo: A24