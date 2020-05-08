Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Stephen King’s Maine is full of monsters, and Mike Flanagan is, at this point, the author’s most talented tour guide. Having adapted King’s Doctor Sleep and Gerald’s Game, Mike Flanagan is set to make a movie out of King’s 2014 horror novel Revival, alongside The Haunting of Hill House collaborator Trevor Macy. As with his previous King adaptations, Flanagan will reportedly write the film’s screenplay, with an option to direct, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

For those of us who haven’t kept up with Stephen King’s break-neck productivity, Revival follows the story of disillusioned minister-turned-faith healer Charles Jacobs, who uses his experiments with electricity to help musician Jamie Morton, a former congregant whose adult life is plagued by addiction until Jacob’s experiments cure him. Unfortunately, Jacobs soon enlists Jamie’s help his efforts to peer behind the veil between the living and the dead, to learn what really awaits us in the afterlife, and, well, this is a Stephen King novel after all. It’s not all happy grandmas and childhood pets that went to live on that cool farm Upstate. Unless, of course, we’re talking about upstate Maine…