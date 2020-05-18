Photo: Thos Robinson/Getty Images for The New Yorker

Seems like an RBG cameo is practically mandatory at this point, right? According to Deadline, Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor, co-creator of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, will be teaming up to write the screenplay for MGM’s Legally Blonde 3, and honestly, Elle’s road to the White House plot was essentially handed to them by the final shot of Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde. If we’re lucky.

Fortunately for all of us, franchise star Reese Witherspoon will be returning to reprise her role as sorority girl-turned-brilliant legal mind Elle Woods, the part she originated in 2001’s Legally Blonde and its 2003 sequel. We’re just asking now: please, let there be a new Jennifer Coolidge meme on every page. The country needs it, real bad.