MTV Thinks It Might Be Able To Hold the VMAs at Barclay’s Center This August

Someone at MTV is very optimistic. Apparently, MTV is ‘exploring’ possible ways it can host the Video Music Awards at Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center in August. If you were thinking, “August 2021? That doesn’t sound too unreasonable, especially if there’s a vaccine by then,” think again: they’re talking about August 30, 2020. Variety reported on Thursday, May 28 that MTV sent save-the-dates notices to industry professionals that suggesting that the VMAs may hold a traditional format. MTV is exploring all possible options including virtual performances and an audience-free ceremony.

“We’re exploring with government officials, the medical community, and key stakeholders on how to safely hold the 2020 VMAs at Barclays Center on August 30th,” reads MTV’s statement to Pitchfork. Thank god key stake holders are being consulted. “The health of everyone involved remains our number one priority. Additionally, we are working on several contingency plans to bring music’s biggest night to audiences everywhere.” Given that many outdoor music events that have been pushed to the fall are considering postponing till 2021, it seems somewhat unrealistic that a massive indoor musical event such as the VMAs will be able to take place in August without major changes to its format. But, hey, perhaps someone over at MTV knows something we don’t.