In what, at the very least, is an excellent excuse to get F. Murray Abraham to do video-call comedy, Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet is doing a quarantine episode. The Apple TV+ series, which follows a bunch of video-game developers, will release a new half-hour episode on Friday, May 22, about those characters’ struggles to work remotely. “Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) and Ian (Rob McElhenney) struggle with solitude,” according to a release, “while Brad (Danny Pudi) and David (David Hornsby) start a charitable competition. Assistant Jo (Jessie Ennis) tries to explain videoconferencing to C.W. (F. Murray Abraham) with mixed results.” The cast filmed everything remotely on their iPhones — a nifty little plug for the Apple mothership. This remotely filmed episode also offers a glimpse at a kind of pandemic TV, alongside the late-night shows filmed at home and the remote episode of All Rise. “Lots of workplaces are figuring out this whole working-from-home thing, and the gaming industry is no different. Virtual meetings are a new and special kind of hell, so I think people will relate,” McElhenney, who somehow has access to a character-appropriate hot tub, said in a statement. “Yes we’ve all had low points, but there have also been incredible moments of triumph and we wanted to celebrate that.”