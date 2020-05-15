Photo: Netflix

This year’s actual Eurovision is officially canceled (though the BBC is hoping to ease your disappointment), but Will Ferrell’s Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga is only getting started, with the release of the Netflix film’s first (earnestly great) pop song “Volcano Man.” Ferrell sings the tune with musical artist My Marianne, and yeah, songs don’t get more Eurovision than this: absurd, over-the-top, and absolutely sending you to pop Valhalla.

Ferrell stars in Eurovision as aspiring Icelandic musician Lars who, alongside his collaborator Sigrit, played by Rachel McAdams, is given the chance to represent his country in the annual international song competition, finally proving their talent on the world’s stage. Demi Lovato’s “In the Mirror” also joins the movie soundtrack, which is set to drop alongside the Netflix film on June 26.