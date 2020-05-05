Space Force Trailer: Ground Control to Steve Carell, Let’s Kick the Moon’s Ass

What if The Office was set in space, but only kind of, and not really? Netflix has blasted off and debuted the first trailer for Space Force, which reunites Steve Carell and his former Office showrunner, Greg Daniels, in yet another workplace setting that puts the fun in dysfunction: a newly formed sixth branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, the Space Force, because our president wants to completely militarize everything over Earth’s hemisphere. (Check your privilege, satellites.) Carell’s general is pissed that he wasn’t offered to run the Air Force instead, but still, he’s a good sport about it — even if it means moving his family to the middle of nowhere and accidentally blowing up rocket prototypes that cost as much as “four new middle schools.” Still, let’s try to get some people on the moon! Lisa Kudrow, Ben Schwartz, and John Malkovich also star, with all ten episodes premiering on May 29.

