The Fab Five Are Headed to Philadelphia For Their 5th Queer Eye Season

Photo: Netflix

The boys are back in town. The boys? The Fab Five. The town? The City of Brotherly Love. Netflix has announced that in June Queer Eye will return to the streaming platform for its 5th season as stars Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, and Karamo Brown take Philadelphia by storm. Queer Eyes’s Fab Five In Philly will follow our titular fab five as they go forth and help a member of the clergy who’s dealing with his sexuality, a father wanting to make a good impression in his daughter’s wedding, an extremely tall woman, and a new mom balancing her life as a doctor and a parent among many others. No word yet as to whether any of Karamo’s Real World: Philadelphia cast mates will make a special guest appearance, but fingers crossed. If you thought your well of tears had run dry after Queer Eye: We’re In Japan, take a gander at the season 5 promo and get ready to purchase another box (or several) of Kleenex.