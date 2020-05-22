Tenet Trailer: Robert Pattinson Wants To Crash A Big Plane

“Doesn’t us being here now mean it never happened?” John David Washington asks at the end of the new trailer Christopher Nolan’s latest high concept film, Tenet. While the trailer doesn’t necessarily answer that question, it does shed some light on some of what goes down in the latest film from the director that brought us Dunkirk, The Dark Knight, and Inception. John David Washington is catching bullets. Kenneth Branagh is doing a fun accent. And Robert Pattinson is crashing a plane. Not from the air, that would be too “ludicrous,” but it’s a pretty large plane. There’s one question bigger than any plane that has yet to be answered: when is Tenet coming out? While the first trailer said Tenet would hit theaters this July, this trailer has no date listed, probably due to the global pandemic. Even time travel cant escape coronavirus.

