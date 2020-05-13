Broadway Star Nick Cordero Wakes From Coma Amid Battle With the Coronavirus

#WakeUpNick has theater lovers rooting for Cordero. Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Bullets Over Broadway star Nick Cordero has woken up from a medically induced coma, according to his wife, Amanda Kloots. Cordero is officially on the road to recovery nearly six weeks after he was hospitalized with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and placed in a medically induced coma days later. The Broadway star also suffered from a stroke, sepsis, lung infection, and blood clots, resulting in a leg amputation. “Guys, we might have to change our hashtag to #CodeRocky because Nick, Dada is awake!” Kloots announced on her Instagram Story, referencing the term medical professionals use when a patient is on their way to recovery. On Wednesday, she spoke to Michael Strahan on Good Morning America and shared more details about the incredible news. Kloots says the first indication that her husband was waking up came as a gift to her on her very first Mother’s Day. “Basically, if he answers a question with a yes, he looks up and with a no, he looks down,” she explained. “So, to hear the doctor say ‘We’re seeing these early, early signs, but I think it’s happening,’ was a huge relief.”

Kloots, along with their 11-month-old son, Elvis, has been championing Cordero online with the hashtag #WakeUpNick. Everyday at 3 p.m., the fitness trainer and former Rockette hosts an Instagram Live where she and fans sing and dance to Cordero’s original song “Live Your Life.” His Waitress cast mates even collaborated on the song to help raise money for his ongoing medical bills. The GoFundMe has since raised $517,420 of its $480,000 goal. “We still have a very long way ahead of us, a long road ahead of us, but we’re on our way,” Kloots said. For now, she’s trying out a new hashtag: #NickIsWoke.