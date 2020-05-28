Perfect Person Manny Jacinto Added to Nine Perfect Strangers Series

Big little jawlines. Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

For all intents and purposes, Manny Jacinto is perfect: He’s hot. He’s a committed lover. He’s politically active. And he has some time on his hands now that The Good Place is over, so of course it makes sense that he’s joining a little series called Nine Perfect Strangers. Jacinto will be joining the show, according to a release, based on the novel by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty (also executive producing). And speaking of Big Little Lies: Nicole Kidman is already set to star and executive produce this one as well, with Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley as co-showrunner alongside John-Henry Butterworth.

The story focuses on nine city residents whose lives become tied together when they head to a healing resort. Kidman is resort director Masha, while Jacinto will play Yao, “a bright-eyed man-kid with a hipster vibe” who gets close to Masha “after a life and death encounter.” He’s the second-announced perfect stranger, after Melissa McCarthy, who will play Francis and also executive produce. The show is optimistically set to debut on Hulu in 2021, by which time we hope it’ll be safe for nine perfect strangers to gather in close quarters.