Photo: Olivia Jade/Instagram

As her mother Lori Loughlin takes a loss in her unrelenting (and extremely serious) college admissions scandal case, Olivia Jade, who’s making a slow return to the social media world, wants you to know that there’s no familial strife between the two. At least now, anyway. Posting a Mother’s Day message on Instagram over the weekend, Jade wrote a sweet tribute to her mom, dispelling rumors that the duo had been estranged since Operation Varsity Blues first broke into the public consciousness last year. “You are my best friend and have held my hand every day for 20 years making it look like motherhood is an easy job. You are one of a kind,” Jade wrote alongside two vintage photos. “I love you so so so much and cannot wait to give you all the love in the world today and forever. Thank you for being you. You are the most special person to me. I am so blessed to be your daughter and so proud to call you mom.”

Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, have pleaded not guilty in the college admissions scandal to the charges of bribery, conspiracy to commit mail fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and honest-services mail fraud. You may recall that court documents revealed the couple allegedly paid bribes up to $500,000 in exchange for their two daughters to become recruits on the University of Southern California crew team, “despite the fact that they did not participate in crew.” Those daughters, Jade and Isabella Giannulli, have since dropped out of USC. Their trial is expected to commence in the fall.