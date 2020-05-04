Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the graduating Class of 2020 won’t be able to physically walk at commencment, but on the plus side, exactly one graduate gets to ask Oprah Winfrey for life advice, and through the power of John Krasinski’s Some Good News YouTube show, everyone with Internet access can reap the benefits. Oprah joined Malala Yousafzai, Steven Spielberg and Jon Stewart on Good News for some one-on-one time with some new grads (well, one-on-two, since John Krasinski was also hanging out), where they could field questions and ruminate on life. Not that they all necessarily had answers at the ready, as evidenced by Jon Stewart’s momentarily stunned reaction to the question: “Now what?”

The group’s advice ranged from enjoying the propulsive power of uncertain moments, to taking time to discover what career path can sustain their passion for a lifetime, but Jon Stewart probably had the most practical insight. “The person on Mr. Krasinski’s show before you, their question was answered by Oprah,” he told his graduate. “So, I think it’s clear, sometimes in life, you’re gonna get the short end of the stick.” Added Stewart, “You’re about to enter a world where no one’s grading you, there’s none of those things that are going to be going on. Stop completing things, and start living them.”