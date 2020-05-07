Patton Oswalt Once Hired the Michelangelo of Wallpaper Installation

Patton Oswalt is returning to Netflix this month with a brand-new stand-up special, and we have the first trailer right here. Announced last month, I Love Everything was taped at the Knight Theater in Charlotte, North Carolina. It features plenty of material about Oswalt embracing his 50s, including “attending his daughter’s second-grade art show that cost him the chance to board a full-scale Millennium Falcon or how buying a house is like hiring a suicide squad of superhuman subcontractors.” In the trailer — which is, we are happy to report, one joke — Oswalt reflects on the very strange but talented man he hired to put wallpaper in his new home. Apparently the secret to becoming incredibly skilled at wallpaper installation is to invent an imaginary friend you can yell at all day while you’re working.

Oswalt’s I Love Everything premieres on Netflix on Tuesday, May 19. It’s his third special for Netflix following 2017’s Annihilation. In addition to the new special, the release will also include a bonus post-credits special presented by Oswalt titled Bob Rubin: Oddities and Rarities, so you’re actually getting two specials for the price of one. Thank you, Patton, for the bargain.