The cast of Community reunited for a very special virtual table read of season five, episode four “Cooperative Polygraphy” Monday, a benefit to raise funds for World Central Kitchen and Frontline Foods, and by far the standout castmember had to be The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal. What’s that? Pedro Pascal isn’t in that episode of Community? Okay, true, but Walter Goggins was unavailable to reprise his role as Mr. Stone, so Pascal was happy to fill it. Very happy and giggly. The substitution really enhanced the table read, since Walter Goggins probably knew how much his character had to talk about liquid nitrogen-cooled cylinders of hyper-virile sperm, and boy, Pedro Pascal really did not.

During the cast’s post-read Q&A with Variety’s Michael Schneider, Donald Glover and Danny Pudi ruminated on a possible plot for the ever-rumored Community movie, which they suggest should focus on Abed’s search for his bestie Troy, who disappeared while sailing around the world. “I feel like Abed’s got to find him. I like movies like that,” Glover mused. Added Pudi, “I love the idea of Troy being lost and Abed’s mission is to go find him, try to track someone down. That could be kind of fun,” all while creator Dan Harmon excitedly pretended to scribble down their ideas.