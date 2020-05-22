Say hello to your newest high school graduate, Quavo. On Friday, May 22 Quavo announced on Instagram that he is officially a member of Berkmar High School’s class of 2020 in Linburn, Georgia. “Finally Can Say I Graduated High School Class Of QUARANTINE 2020,” Quavo wrote in an Instagram caption featuring a truly adorable cap and gown photo shoot. “We Lit 🔥Now What College Should I Go To? 🧐And To Celebrate We Gonna Drop SMASH TONIGHT 🔥🌊 BERKMAR HIGH NAWFSIDE BABY.” As promised, Quavo’s got a new degree in his possession and also a new song, “Need It” featuring NBA YoungBoy. Do a recent grad a favor and listen to Quavo’s newest joint, “Need It.” Sound off in the comments where you think Quavo should matriculate? I think he’d really enjoy University of Maryland.
Congratulate New High School Graduate Quavo By Listening To His Song ‘Need It’
The newest member of the great class of 2020. Photo: Instagram