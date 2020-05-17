Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

You’ve already clocked their living room bookshelves and heard the acoustics in their bathrooms. Now onto the holy grail of celebrity quarantine sneak peeks: their personal home kitchens. That’s not the only reason to tune in to Questlove’s upcoming Food Network special Questlove’s Potluck, but it’s definitely among the top three reasons. The Roots musician will host the hour-long special, which is a benefit fundraiser for America’s Food Fund, while joined remotely by a host of celebrities, who no doubt have beautiful tile backsplashes and dozens of hanging copper pots. Probably marble everything.

Bun B., Hannibal Buress, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott, Ashley Graham, Tiffany Haddish, Patti LaBelle, Eva Longoria, George Lopez, Kenan Thompson, Tariq Trotter, Gabrielle Union, Olivia Wilde, and Roy Wood Jr. are among the stars who will be “cooking, sharing and eating some of their favorite dishes, drinks and delights” for the occasion. You, of course, will being eating your one big pot of lentils or whatever while you stare through the screen at their parade of delights, but it’s all for a good cause: finding out who has one of those pot filler faucets above their stoves. Questlove’s Potluck airs Thursday, May 28 at 10 p.m. EST.