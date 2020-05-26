Rachel Lindsay Calls Hannah Brown’s Actions ‘Insincere’ After N-Word Controversy

Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Shutterstock

On May 16, former Bachelorette lead Hannah Brown was caught on video singing the N-word while trying to remember the lyrics to Dababy’s “Rockstar.” Her use of the racial slur was widely condemned by fans and several members of Bachelor Nation, and she eventually issued a statement on Instagram Stories to apologize. At the time, fellow Bachelorette lead Rachel Lindsay posted a lengthy Instagram video to detail how, as the franchise’s only black lead, she was “tired” of “feeling like I have to be the one to speak” on racial matters. Now, Lindsay has revealed that she had “multiple conversations over phone, text, and direct messages” with Brown the day she issued her apology, describing Brown as being “very remorseful” and “embarrassed.” However, Lindsay revealed that Brown was originally going to apologize on Instagram Live, but changed her mind several times and backed out.

“She was going to go first and then bring me on. Twice, she got off the phone with me to tell me, ‘Okay, I’m going to go do it. I’m just going to go get ready.’ Hours later, nothing,” Lindsay revealed on The Viall Files podcast on May 25. “Then, we would talk on the phone. And then, hours later, nothing again until it was ultimately decided she wanted to do a statement.” Lindsay explained that Brown told her she wanted the apology not to be written, but her public relations team was advising her to do the opposite: “The reason it disappointed me so much that Hannah decided to give a statement is because, to quote her words, ‘A statement would be insincere.’ Hannah said that. ‘It felt icky to give a statement.’ And I believed her when she said it.”

Lindsay added that Brown felt God wanted her to “use her platform for a bigger purpose,” which is why she was initially intent on issuing her apology in video form. “So, then to see her ultimately text me and say, ‘I’m going to give a statement’ was extremely disappointing because, you yourself, said that that was insincere,” she said. “So why did you, therefore, decide to do an insincere action? I’m very confused by that.” Brown’s short statement on Instagram Stories, which deletes after 24 hours, vowed that she would “do better” and affirmed “this language is unacceptable.” Brown has remained off social media, and hasn’t addressed the N-word incident since.