Reese Witherspoon Joins Cast of Not One, But Two Netflix Rom-Coms

Reese Witherspoon is set to take a break from her roster of complicated female characters in dark prestige TV shows with a new deal at Netflix. Witherspoon has signed on to star in two upcoming romantic comedies, Your Place or Mine and The Cactus, both produced by Hello Sunshine, Witherspoon’s production’s company. Your Place or Mine is based on an original script from Aline Brosh McKenna, who will also make her directorial debut with the film, and follows “two long-distance best friends who change each other’s lives when one decides to pursue a lifelong dream and the other volunteers to keep an eye on the friend’s teenage son,” according to Variety.

The Cactus is based on the novel of the same name by Sarah Haywood, and centers on “a 45-year-old woman who falls unexpectedly pregnant, leading her on an unconventional journey toward love, family and learning to embrace the unexpected.” The novel was one of Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Book Club picks back in 2018. The Cactus does not yet have a director or writer attached. And if the thought of Reese Witherspoon in a romantic comedy sends you back to a simpler time, let that sustain you till whenever the movies hit Netflix.