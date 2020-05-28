Ricky Martin Drops Surprise EP Pausa, Momentarily Quenches Our Summer Thirst

I mean… damn. Photo: Getty Images

If you were concerned this summer wouldn’t be hot enough, fear not; Ricky Martin has released new music. On Thursday, May 28 the singer and American Crime Story: Versace actor dropped a surprise EP, Pausa. It’s his first body of work since his 2015 album A Quien Quiera Escuchar won the Grammy for Best Latin Pop Album. Even though the EP is only six songs long, it’s chock full of guest artists. Residente, Diego El Cigalo, Pedro Capo, Carla Morrison, your grandmother’s fave Bad Bunny, and [checks notes] Sting all make an appearance on Pausa. While its mostly new material, the EP includes “Tiburones,” Martin’s stirring ballad inspired by the resignation of the Governor of Puerto Rico in 2019. Listen to Ricky Martin’s muy caliente EP, Pausa, and try not to imagine him hanging out in the studio with Bad Bunny and Sting.