Riverdale Couple Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Break Up In Real Life

Photo: Getty Images

Sad news, Riverdale fans. According to Page Six, real life couple Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart who play fictional couple Jughead and Betty on the CW’s hit show Riverdale have broken up after almost 3 years together. They’ve been battling rumors of a split for the past year, but seemed to have officially called it quits pre-quarantine. “Cole and Lili split before the pandemic hit,” a source tells Page Six, “and have been quarantining separately. They remain good friends.” The couple, given the moniker “Bughead” by fans of the show, began dating in 2017, the year Riverdale debuted, but now their showmance has taken its final bow. How this real life break up will affect Season 5 of Riverdale which will see the horny teenage cast leap into the future and become horny young adults is yet to be known, but brace yourself, Bugheads, as there may be trouble ahead for Betty and Jughead.