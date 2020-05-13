The Rock Hall of Fame Is Uploading a Treasure Trove of Induction Videos

Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Getty Images

With this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony postponed until November due to the coronavirus pandemic (Cleveland in the late fall, what a treat), the powers that be decided to tide us over with some rock history in the meantime. As alerted to us by Consequence of Sound, over the past few weeks the Hall has been uploading an astoundingly good selection of videos from its induction history to its official YouTube page, which includes the entirety of the 2019 and 2018 ceremonies. (So no need to steal your friend’s HBO password to watch them.) Additionally, the Hall has curated a mix of particularly memorable videos that are already the stuff of rock legend, which include, in no particular order: Talking Heads’ final performance as a band in 2002, Little Richard giving a “Tutti Frutti” master class in 1995, a trio of Prince performances in 2004, and Led Zeppelin and Aerosmith’s very loud medley in 1995. “And the good news is that there’s more to come from the vault,” the organization added on Twitter. All-star jams not needed!