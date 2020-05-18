Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix Have a Baby Vegan Onboard

Parents-to-be! Photo: Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

Jesus and Mary Magdalene are having a baby. Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara, who started dating while filming 2019’s Mary Magdalene, are reportedly expecting their first child together, per a Page Six source. The couple, who got engaged in 2019, has been quarantined at their home in Los Angeles, allowing extra privacy for the already-quiet couple. The source says Mara may be as far along as six months, and Twitter sleuths have already pinpointed paparazzi photos where Mara’s baggy clothes seem to hide a bump. Neither actor has confirmed the exciting news as of yet.

rooney mara seems to be pregnant, can i call her mom? pic.twitter.com/hsAZUmLTx7 — vic | oscar winner joaquin phoenix (@Novxselic_) May 11, 2020

Phoenix, 45, and Mara, 35, met on the set of Spike Jonze’s Her, but they didn’t start dating until after they reunited for Mary Magdalene. They’re both proudly vegan and animal-rights activists. Phoenix even used his recent Academy Award acceptance speech to preach about veganism. The Joker has a lot of love for baby cows; now he’ll have to open his heart up to a real baby. This may be a lot to take in for Carol fans, but don’t worry: Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara will reunite in Nightmare Alley, directed by Guillermo del Toro, should the pandemic ever let up and let them finish it.