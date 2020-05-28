Rosalía Gives Travis Scott a Spanish Lesson for New Song ‘TKN’

The world is changing all around us, but some things remain constant, among them Rosalía’s ability to release a total club banger every few months. Today, it’s “TKN,” the Spanish flamenco-pop singer’s new collaboration with Travis Scott. The two previously linked up for a remix of Scott’s “Highest in the Room,” and now, Rosalía is showing the Houston rapper some tricks — he raps a few lines in Spanish at the beginning of his verse, “Leche con azúcar / Ella tiene medidas brazucas / Esa mami es una G.” (Rough translation: “Milk with sugar / She has Brazilian measurements / This mami is a G.”) In the video, which we can only hope was filmed pre-pandemic, Rosalía and Travis lead a group of children in dancing, playing, and eating a huge donut. Rosalía previously told Zane Lowe this song was supposed to come out in March, but because the energy was “so specific for a certain moment,” she held off at first during the coronavirus pandemic. Let’s hope the clubs remember this one whenever we can go back.

Related