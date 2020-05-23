Ruby Rose Reportedly Quit Batwoman Because It Was Too Much Work

Photo: 2019/The CW

In an unprecedented move for network television for all shows beside Lethal Weapon, it was announced earlier this week that Ruby Rose, the star of the CW’s newest Arrowverse series Batwoman, was leaving after one season. Her role as the leathered-up superhero would be recast for season two. While Rose and the network expressed appreciation for each other upon the split becoming public, a new TVLine report suggests that things behind the scenes were far from peachy. “It wasn’t 100 percent her decision,” an industry source explained. “It was a breakup. She wasn’t happy working on the show, and did that make her fun to work with? No. So everyone decided it would be in the best interests of the show, and for all concerned, if they parted ways. It just wasn’t a good fit.”

The source insisted that Rose’s severe on-set injury from 2019 wasn’t the departure catalyst — she underwent emergency surgery after herniating two discs from a stunt — but rather because she was “distressed by the long hours demanded of a lead television role” and didn’t like living in Vancouver. (Batwoman was set to produce 22 episodes before the coronavirus pandemic forced the show to halt at 20.) But why drag Canada’s hottest seaport city into this? If it’s good enough for the Sussexes, it’s good enough for anyone!