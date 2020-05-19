Ruby Rose Flying the Coop on Batwoman Season Two

Photo: FilmMagic

Ruby Rose is getting the hell out of Gotham, and not returning for season two of the CW’s Batwoman. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the leading role will be recast, though a timeline for casting has not yet been announced. The show was picked up for a second season back in January. Rose starred as Bruce Wayne’s crime-fighting cousin, Kate Kane, and broke boundaries as the first out lesbian superhero to lead a live-action TV series. In a statement, Rose noted “this was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles.”

The actress has dealt publicly with her difficulties regarding Batwoman in the past. Rose faced immediate backlash after news of her casting broke, eventually deleting her Twitter due to the fan criticism. Most significantly, she also underwent emergency surgery last year during the filming of the show’s first season. Rose revealed on Instagram last September that she had been at risk of paralysis due to on-set injuries, having “herniated two discs doing stunts, and they were close to severing my spinal chord. I was in chronic pain and yet couldn’t feel my arms.” However, neither Rose nor the CW have addressed the specific reasons for Rose’s departure.