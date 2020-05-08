The RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 5 Cast Is Sashaying Your Way

Photo: VH1

We are living in a frackin’ Runaissance. Everyone’s favorite oil baroness is back to remind you that while pro sports have had to announce early off-seasons, we are very much still in Drag Race on-season, and don’t you forget it. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season five is coming, and the lineup of participating queens is diverse, surprising, and altogether sickening, no?

Due to coronavirus measures, the queens could not gather for the traditional promo shoot, so all you Nancy Drews trying to sniff out clues based on who’s standing next to whom in the tableau will have to hold your horseses. The season will premiere on Friday, June 5, at 8 p.m. ET on VH1, hot on the heels of the two currently airing Drag Race seasons: original-flavor season 12 and super-duper-wooper-secret-celeb-masked-singer–Bo’nina Brown Drag Race. Earlier, it was announced that this season would air on Showtime, but it seems to be back on VH1 now — that’s one less thing to subscribe to, hennies!

Without further aRu, here are your AS5 queens strutting into the werkroom for the second/third time, along with descriptions courtesy of VH1 below.

Alexis Mateo (Season 3, All Stars 1)

Twitter: @AlexisMateo79, Instagram: @Miss_Alexis_Mateo

BAM! Alexis Mateo came to season three and made it to the top three before being eliminated. She got her second chance competing in a team on All Stars 1, but again fell short of the crown. Now the jig is up! Alexis is back for All Stars 5 to secure her spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame!” Sickening, no?

Blair St. Clair (Season 10)

Twitter: @BlairStClair, Instagram: @Blairst.Clair

She do declare! It’s Blair St. Clair! Since season ten, this young queen has really grown and “glown-up,” and now she’s ready to be your star! Will she shine bright enough to take the All Stars crown?

Derrick Barry (Season 8)

Twitter: @DerrickBarry, Instagram: @DerrickBarry

It’s Derrick, bitch! On season eight, Derrick Barry struggled to show she’s more than just a Britney Spears impersonator. Derrick is back on All Stars 5 to prove she is stronger than yesterday! She is ready to display the full spectrum of her drag and snatch her spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame.”

India Ferrah (Season 3)

Twitter: @IndiaFerrah, Instagram: @IndiaFerrah

India came into season three with over-the-top glam looks, but was critiqued for having an under-the-radar personality. She’s gone down in herstory for being picked up by another queen during a lip sync for her life. On All Stars 5, this high-kicking queen is ready to pick up where she left off and remind everyone that Drag is not a contact sport!

Jujubee (Season 2, All Stars 1)

Twitter: @Jujuboston, Instagram: @Jujubeeonline

Jujubee first dazzled the world with her humor, heart, and beauty on season two and then again on All Stars 1. But despite her efforts, Jujubee has never made it to the top. What about her?! What about Jujubee?! Is All Stars 5 her chance to prove the third time really is the charm?

Mariah Paris Balenciaga (Season 3)

Twitter: @MUG4DAYZ, Instagram: @MUG4DAYZ

On season three, Mariah — a.k.a. Mariah Paris Balenciaga, a.k.a. Mariah Successful — was known for her beauty, grace, and mug 4 dayz! She was eliminated after underperforming in Snatch Game, but now Mariah is back on All Stars 5 to show the world that this versatile ball queen is ready to take the grand prize!

Mayhem Miller (Season 10)

Twitter: @TheOnlyMayhem, Instagram: @TheOnlyMayhem

The drama is here! Mayhem Miller crashed the Drag Race party on season ten! She started strong, winning the very first challenge, but a peck of pickle problem put her in the bottom, and she sashayed away too soon. Now this L.A. favorite is back to stake her claim on the Hall of Fame. Is it finally Miller time?

Miz Cracker (Season 10)

Twitter: @Miz_Cracker, Instagram: @Miz_Cracker

“Okay, it’s time for Cracker!” Season ten’s self-described Jewish Barbie brought smarts and sass to the game — even as she struggled to get out of her head. Now this blonde, beloved New Yorker is back to take a crack at the All Stars crown!

Ongina (Season 1)

Twitter: @Ongina, Instagram: @Ongina

On season one, Ongina captured the hearts of millions with her charisma, uniqueness, nerve, talent, and beautiful bald head! Now this high-energy queen is back for All Stars 5! Will she make up for lost time and take her spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame?”

Shea Couleé (Season 9)

Twitter: @SheaCoulee, Instagram: @SheaCoulee

Chicago in the house! Shea Couleé came to season nine to SLAY not PLAY! And “slay” she did, snatching four wins on her way to the Grand Finale, before a shocking shower of rose petals sent her packin’. Equal parts bougie and banjee, this polished powerhouse now has her eyes on the All Stars prize!