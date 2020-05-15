RuPaul’s Drag Race Finalists Will Werk From Home on a Virtual Finale

Photo: VH1

Send your friends the Zoom invite and get your vodka soda ready — RuPaul’s Drag Race announced it will go forward with the finale of season 12 with a video episode, to air May 29 at 8 p.m. ET on VH1. The episode will feature the season’s finalists (presumably without Sherry Pie, who was disqualified earlier this season), competing in a “revolutionary” virtual lip sync for the crown, according to a release, with “innovative technology that highlights the creativity of the queens.” Let’s hope revolutionary means better than the budget aesthetic of season one. Season 11 winner Yvie Oddly will crown America’s Next Drag Superstar, and season 11’s Miss Congeniality, Nina West, will pass off her title as well.

And don’t think Miss RuPaul would leave you without the tea, either — the cast will reunite the week before, on May 22, for a “virtual slumber party” reunion. In addition to rehashing the season, RuPaul will also check in with the queens about how they’re holding up during quarantine. We’ll be anxiously waiting to see who has the best at-home video-call setup.