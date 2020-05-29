Ryan Gosling’s Wolfman to Join the Rest of the Universal Movie Monsters

Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

The guest list for the next Monster Mash is fleshing out nicely. Following in the footsteps of Leigh Whannell’s The Invisible Man, Karyn Kusama’s upcoming Dracula film, Paul Feig’s Dark Army movie, and what sounds like a Frankenstein picture from James Wan and screenwriter Robbie Thompson, all at Blumhouse, Variety announced Friday that Universal is developing a Wolfman film starring Ryan Gosling.

Orange Is the New Black writers Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo are writing the screenplay “based on an original pitch by Gosling” himself, featuring the classic movie monster played by Lon Chaney Jr. in 1941’s The Wolfman. There isn’t a director attached to the project as of yet. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film, which reportedly has a very Nightcrawler feel to it, will feature Gosling as an anchorman infected by lycanthropy. And if things don’t pan out, they can probably hand this script to Will Ferrell and he’s got himself a perfect Anchorman 3 right there.