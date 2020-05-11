There’s staying busy with FaceTime calls during the pandemic, and then there’s Ryan Murphy, who assembled his coterie of American Horror Story regulars over Zoom to reveal that he’s also going to make an AHS spinoff. Murphy casually dropped the news on Instagram this morning, his preferred method of making announcements, saying that the crew (including a beautifully well-lit Jessica Lange, of course) “reminisced about the good times” and talked about “the spin off we’re doing called ‘American Horror Stories’ (one hour contained episodes).” Murphy didn’t elaborate further on American Horror Stories, which joins the ranks of TV’s recent anthology series boom, but we can assume that it’ll feature at least some of the cast of the above Zoom once they can actually film together, and according to TVLine, it will still air on FX. Murphy added that they also discussed “when we will start filming the next season of the mothership,” after news that the tenth season’s weather-dependent filming schedule was pushed back at least a year. Or, hey, maybe they could just figure out how to act it all out in front of matching Zoom backgrounds.