SNL’s Dr. Birx Is One Scarf Comment Away From Descending Into Madness

A few months after being catapulted into the spotlight due to the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Deborah Birx (Chloe Fineman) continues to be thrilled that all anyone wants to talk about are her silky, sensual statement accessories on the podium. Her medical expertise? Who cares. Her three decade long career in HIV/AIDS immunology, vaccine research, and global health? Whatever. Is that a vintage Hermes?!? “I’m on the frontlines of this pandemic synthesizing critical, dense information so the public can digest it,” she explained in this cut-for-time sketch. “And you’re takeaway is, Wow, that lady sure has a lot of scarves.” You might as well lean in and buy her new line of scarves to support her, which feature periodic tables or pretty birds. Because, as she succinctly notes, “not everything has to be a thing.”

